In June last year, my friend and fellow journalist Brandi Kruse was mobbed and attacked near Seattle while reporting on an Antifa direct action-turned-riot.

Her assailants were masked and as the months went by with no arrests, it appeared the case would be closed as so often happens to journalists assaulted by Antifa. However, this week it emerged that prosecutors in Tukwila, Wash. quietly filed charges against a far-left Seattle radical named Fabiana Lucia Cantera-Silvestre.

Read my report that was just published in The Post Millennial.

I first encountered Kruse during the 2020 BLM-Antifa riots, when she was a presenter at the local Fox affiliate in Seattle. She did excellent on-the-ground reporting about CHAZ and the riots that plagued the city for months.

After leaving Fox 13 Seattle, Kruse has been a full-time independent journalist on YouTube and Patreon, focusing on issues in Washington state and the Pacific Northwest.

The revelation of the charges follows Savanah Hernandez’s mob attack near Minneapolis last weekend.

Kruse, Hernandez and I were part of the White House roundtable in October about Antifa and leftist violence. We have all experienced violence by the far-left while reporting in public.