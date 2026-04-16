Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jana's avatar
Jana
13h

This is a reminder that charges that stick do not happen when knee jerk arrests and charges are made. It takes time to build a case that will be successful. This can actually takes months if not years. Keep that in. mind.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Virginia Walker's avatar
Virginia Walker
12h

People should be held accountable for any and all wrongdoing. Putting on a mask and inciting violence is just as heinous as hiding behind a text message! Apparently everyone grows a pair then!!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Ngo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture