On April 11, TPUSA field reporter and my friend Savanah Hernandez was surrounded, chased and violently assaulted by a mob outside the Whipple Federal Building near Minneapolis — a site that has seen months of sometimes violent anti-ICE protests.

Video shows Hernandez being shoved into a fence and tackled to the ground as she tried to get away. Authorities arrested multiple suspects, and a state and federal investigation is underway. ￼

One attacker, a female identified as Paige Ostroushko, was seen attempting to evade arrest after the assault.

Hernandez later wrote on X that the attack ended her belief that she could safely report without protection in the U.S.

“I’ve never asked for security… however… new security protocols [are needed] due to the violent nature of the left-wing,” she said.

Among those arrested were father-daughter left-wing activists Chris Ostroushko and Paige Ostroushko. Neither have been charged yet. The father has been interviewed on many left-wing programs about his radical activism, including on former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s show.

The footage is difficult to watch. For me, it was also personal.

Chris Ostroushko

Paige Ostroushko

Hernandez and I met back during the 2020 BLM-Antifa riots in Portland, Ore., when we were both undercover, capturing videos. I have greatly admired her work from near and afar ever since.

Savanah Hernandez and I during my first trip to Austin, Texas in 2023

Savanah Hernandez takes me to my first Buc-ee’s

Savanah Hernandez and I in October 2025, just before going to the White House

Last October, we were both on a White House panel where we spoke to President Trump and members of his cabinet about Antifa and left-wing political violence.

On April 13, I was interviewed about Hernandez’s attack on The National News Desk, recalling my own experiences being repeatedly beaten by Antifa mobs in Portland — and warning that this pattern of violence against journalists, particularly conservative ones, is continuing unchecked.