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BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
10h

The mental gymnastics it must take for him to utter the words peace, love and harmony. After watching him put his hands on her and shove Savannah, I hope the law buries him.

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Marvin's avatar
Marvin
10h

Now imagine right wing protesters doing the same to a lone non-threatening leftie (and a woman!) half their size.

All the propaganda media out there would report an impending Hitler resurrection and the coming of the Fourth Reich.

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