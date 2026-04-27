Portland, Ore. — A Portland trans non-binary drag queen and LGBTQ+ activist was charged with 11 felony first-degree counts of encouraging child sexual abuse.

Justin William Jespersen, a 29-year-old male who performs under the name “Sydney Villon,” was arrested April 15 following an investigation by the Portland Police Bureau’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Justin William Jespersen

Authorities said the case began after police received a cybertip alleging Jespersen was distributing child sexual abuse material online. During the investigation, detectives developed evidence that Jespersen was allegedly grooming a young child and planning to sexually abuse that victim.

Justin William Jespersen posted nude photos of himself on X

In the Ngo Comment investigation, I found that Jespersen maintained an extensive online presence across multiple platforms, including Reddit, Discord, TikTok, Snapchat, Kik, Instagram and Facebook.