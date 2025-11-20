Portland Antifa Member Faces 20 Years in Prison After ICE Building Fire Conviction
Trenten Edward Barker is a violent trans nonbinary Antifa member in Portland, Ore.
A violent Portland Antifa member has been federally convicted over a felony arson attack.
Trenten Edward Barker (born May 1991), 34, pleaded guilty on Nov. 19 to arson of a federal building, a felony. Barker is a radical leftist who identifies as trans nonbinary.
On June 11, Barker was in black bloc with a group of Antifa members who besieged the Portland Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. Together, they built a barricade of debris and large objects dragged in from the southwest Portland neighborhood.
Barker set the debris on on fire while the federal agents were blocked inside the building.
His social media history shows he is a militant BLM activist. He has tried to delete his social media posts showing his links to Antifa. He frequently interacted on X with Portland Antifa violent extremist, podcaster and self-identified journalist Robert Evans.
Barker faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the federal conviction.
His legal troubles aren’t concluded, however. He still has an open state case of felony charges of rioting and second-degree arson.
His sentencing is scheduled for March 4, 2026. He is the second far-left rioter to be federally convicted in Portland following violent Trantifa militant, Julie Winters (Christopher Hudson).
About time!! Hopefully, no more "slap on the wrists" for these criminals.
Prison is too good for this fascistic antifa thug.