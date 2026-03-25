Nick Sortor's 'Crowtifa' Bird-Costumed Anti-ICE Protester Acquitted Over Attack
Sortor testified as a victim witness at a three-day trial in Portland, Ore.
A Portland jury has acquitted a far-left extremist known as “Crowtifa” after she was charged over an attack on Nick Sortor. Read the exclusive reporting by Katie Daviscourt and me at the Post Millennial.
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So ... no justice.
It's impossible to get any form of justice in Portland.
It's a lawless wasteland.