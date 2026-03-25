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John Carlson's avatar
John Carlson
16h

So ... no justice.

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1 reply by Andy Ngo
ANG Pilot's avatar
ANG Pilot
15h

It's impossible to get any form of justice in Portland.

It's a lawless wasteland.

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