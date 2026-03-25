A Portland jury has acquitted a far-left extremist known as “Crowtifa” after she was charged over an attack on Nick Sortor. Read the exclusive reporting by Katie Daviscourt and me at the Post Millennial.

Video:

Nick Sortor testifies. Photo: Zane Sparling/Oregonian

Defendant Angella Lyn Davis smirked and smiled throughout her trial. Photo: Zane Sparling/Oregonian

Jurors watched videos from the October 2025 incident. Photo: Katie Daviscourt