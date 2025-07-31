Brad Cory Bernstein. Photo: Coweta County Sheriff’s Office

An LGBTQ+ activist and former PR executive with FOX Sports, TBS, TNT and USA Network was arrested on July 18 for allegedly soliciting a minor for sex at a Publix grocery store in Sharpsburg, Ga.

Brad Cory Bernstein, 47, of Peachtree City, is accused of following a 16-year-old boy into the bathroom and slipping a note under the door offering sex and asking the boy to add him on Snapchat.

Brad Cory Bernstein in CCTV footage in a Publix store in Sharpsburg, Ga.

Bernstein was identified by deputies in Coweta County via security footage and was charged with solicitation of sodomy with a person under 18 years of age. He was arrested during a traffic stop and has bailed out, quickly deleting most of his social media.

After leaving sports media, he became a realtor, last working for Atlanta Fine Homes.

Bernstein was also the Vice-Chairperson for the woke "Out Front Theatre Company," whose mission statement is "to tell LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trangender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, Asexual) stories."