Georgia LGBTQ+ Activist and Former Sports PR Exec Allegedly Targeted Minor in Store Bathroom
Brad Cory Bernstein allegedly followed the boy into a grocery store bathroom in Sharpsburg, Ga.
An LGBTQ+ activist and former PR executive with FOX Sports, TBS, TNT and USA Network was arrested on July 18 for allegedly soliciting a minor for sex at a Publix grocery store in Sharpsburg, Ga.
Brad Cory Bernstein, 47, of Peachtree City, is accused of following a 16-year-old boy into the bathroom and slipping a note under the door offering sex and asking the boy to add him on Snapchat.
Bernstein was identified by deputies in Coweta County via security footage and was charged with solicitation of sodomy with a person under 18 years of age. He was arrested during a traffic stop and has bailed out, quickly deleting most of his social media.
After leaving sports media, he became a realtor, last working for Atlanta Fine Homes.
Bernstein was also the Vice-Chairperson for the woke "Out Front Theatre Company," whose mission statement is "to tell LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trangender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, Asexual) stories."
