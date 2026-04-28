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Pamela Fitzsimmons's avatar
Pamela Fitzsimmons
11h

If Cole Allen grows old in prison, he will have time to contemplate how good his life really was and how ungrateful he behaved. He will realize how many people on planet Earth would’ve loved to trade places with him — before he attempted to kill a man he didn’t even know.

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Kelly Harbeson's avatar
Kelly Harbeson
12h

Another black child of privilage becomes a radicalized victim from Obama's rhetoric. That man has a lot to answer for, even if the god he worships grants him 72 virgins.

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