They thought they had gotten away with it after months passed without further arrests.

Then, Texas state prosecutors in Johnson County secured MORE indictments against alleged members of the North Texas Antifa terror cell behind the July 4, 2025, terror attack on an ICE facility. Melanie Lynn Estes, Andrew Tyler Smith and Steven Thomas Reyna are the latest to be charged.

Sixteen of their comrades have already been convicted in the first federal Antifa terrorism case in U.S. history earlier this year. They, plus six other defendants, including three new ones who were indicted, still face state prosecution for terrorism.

Read my new report at The Post Millennial.