Three More Antifa Terror Cell Members Indicted for Allegedly Aiding Convicted Ringleader Escape After Shooting
Antifa Terror Network Expands: Three more suspects have been charged in the conspiracy to help now-convicted Antifa terror ringleader Benjamin Song escape after a terrorist attack.
They thought they had gotten away with it after months passed without further arrests.
Then, Texas state prosecutors in Johnson County secured MORE indictments against alleged members of the North Texas Antifa terror cell behind the July 4, 2025, terror attack on an ICE facility. Melanie Lynn Estes, Andrew Tyler Smith and Steven Thomas Reyna are the latest to be charged.
Sixteen of their comrades have already been convicted in the first federal Antifa terrorism case in U.S. history earlier this year. They, plus six other defendants, including three new ones who were indicted, still face state prosecution for terrorism.
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Great news, Andy. Thanks for giving an update on this because I haven’t seen it anyplace else. It needs more publicity as perhaps then people might understand there actually Can be consequences for bad actions. We sure need more of that with these and other thugs.
No sympathy to be found.