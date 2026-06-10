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Free in Florida's avatar
Free in Florida
2d

Great news, Andy. Thanks for giving an update on this because I haven’t seen it anyplace else. It needs more publicity as perhaps then people might understand there actually Can be consequences for bad actions. We sure need more of that with these and other thugs.

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John Carlson's avatar
John Carlson
2d

No sympathy to be found.

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