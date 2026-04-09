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Wendy Jacques's avatar
Wendy Jacques
5h

I'm glad Andy exposed a link between Antifa terrorists and an organizer of the "No Kings" marches in Portland. The brain-washed people across America who march in "No Kings" actually think they are morally superior to Conservatives. Actually, they are puppets of evil doers.

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BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
4h

26-yrs-old and traveling all over the place sounds like a trust funder trying to feel important.

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