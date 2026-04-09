The far-left extremist used the name ‘_nature_pilled’ on social media

An Italian anarchist extremist with links to Antifa was arrested on April 3 for allegedly planning terrorist actions.

The suspect, a 26-year-old man, has not yet been named, but it has been confirmed that he operated the popular Instagram far-left account “_nature__pilled.” He used the account to fundraise and disseminate instructions on how to create homemade weapons and explosives, alongside lists of targets that included U.S.-based data centers.

The account is followed by many Antifa groups

His social media posts show he has previously traveled to the U.S., Germany, France, Russia, Poland, Belarus, Lithuania, Austria, Switzerland and India.

Many U.S. and international Antifa groups interacted with the account, including some based in Portland, Ore.

The Instagram account for 50501 Portland, one of the organizers behind the “No Kings” protests, follows him.

He is charged with training for terrorist activities, including international terrorism, and aggravated instigation to commit crimes for terrorism purposes. Police seized items including masks, a camouflage suit, bladed weapons, knuckledusters, electronic devices, terrorism instruction manuals, anarchist propaganda zines, and fertilizer, which will be analyzed to determine whether it was intended for homemade explosives.

Italy has a large number of Antifa cells with connections to the U.S. One of them hosts the anarchist blogs where Antifa post claims of responsibility for terrorist attacks.

State Secretary Marco Rubio last year named two Italian Antifa groups as Foreign Terrorist Organizations. The move was decried by American leftists sympathetic to their terrorism.