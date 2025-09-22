On Monday evening, a day after the Charlie Kirk unofficial state funeral in Arizona, President Trump signed an executive order formalizing his earlier announcement designating Antifa a “domestic terrorist organization.”

“Antifa is a militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law,” the order reads. “It uses illegal means to organize and execute a campaign of violence and terrorism nationwide to accomplish these goals. This campaign involves coordinated efforts to obstruct enforcement of Federal laws through armed standoffs with law enforcement, organized riots, violent assaults on Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other law enforcement officers, and routine doxing of and other threats against political figures and activists.”

In a new report on The Post Millennial, I exclusively reveal that the intelligence community is working to put together evidence of terrorism among foreign Antifa networks. The DNI has the authority to formally recommend to the State Department that Antifa also be declared a Foreign Terrorist Organization, or FTO. Targeting the international element of Antifa will help weaken their domestic criminal organizing and funding.