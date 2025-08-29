Just one day after the trans mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and school in Minneapolis by Robert “Robin” Westman, another trans-identifying individual has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the U.S.

Snehal Ansh Srivastava, a 26-year-old male who goes by the name “Sasha Shakur” and identifies with “she/her” pronouns, was taken into custody in Shrewsbury, Mass. on Aug. 28, after allegedly shooting and killing a father near Jordan Park. The victim confronted Srivastava over vandalism of public property and had just dropped off his child at a nearby elementary school.



Ngo Comment was able to confirm Srivastava’s real name from records associated with the house where the suspect was arrested.

Despite the seriousness of the case, Shrewsbury Police and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office have so far refused to release the name of the suspect. I contacted the sheriff’s office and left a message.

Snehal Ansh Srivastava’s Instagram

Srivastava was arrested at his home following the incident. His residence displayed numerous leftist slogans, including “BLM,” “Free Palestine,” “Defund the Police,” and “Stop Cop City.” He surrendered on the street and was taken into custody without incident.

Some of the leftist political slogans at the suspect’s home

In February 2025, Srivastava posted about difficulties entering sex-segregated spaces as a trans-identified person. In a video, he said:



”Right now I wanna talk about my experience as a trans woman going to the spa,” Srivastava said in the video. In the accompanying text, he wrote:



Using the womens room as a 2 spirit trans woman subjects me to gendered racial harassment and policing as a black woman percieved as a black man. ultimately, if the woman who tries to police me wants to escalate the situation, I could be endangered to police violence which, based on historical context, is a deadly threat to my identity.

This was not Srivastava’s first run-in with law enforcement. In September 2022, Westborough Police arrested him after a brutal, violent attack.



“Officers spoke with witnesses who stated the alleged suspect drove his vehicle toward the victim in an attempt to run him over and then exited his vehicle wielding a machete which he used to cut the victim during the altercation,” the Westborough Police Department released in a press statement at the time.

Srivastava has not yet been formally charged over Thursday’s shooting homicide.