Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael R Young's avatar
Michael R Young
May 29

ABC . Always Be carrying folks when seconds count the cops are many minutes away. Mike

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Cushman's avatar
Cushman
May 29

Please keep us posted on future developments.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
86 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Ngo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture