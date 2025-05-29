There was a brutal, racially motivated attack in downtown Portland, Ore. last month but you've probably not heard about it from the leftist activists and "racial justice" groups based there whose stated purpose is to be "anti-racist."

On April 24, a white woman was severely choked, beaten and stomped on while walking on West Burnside Street and Northwest Broadway in downtown in a random attack, according to the Portland Police. (This is where Antifa and leftists regularly rioted in since 2016.)

The suspect is a black man who hurled a racially charged statement during the attack. The victim had to be taken to the hospital for injuries to her head and body.

The police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect and have released several photos from surveillance footage.

Expect no statements from woke Gov. Tina Kotek or Mayor Keith Wilson. Local "racial justice"-styled groups have also said nothing while previously amplifying every hate hoax across the US.

Contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 25-105522 if you have information about the attack.