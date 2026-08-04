FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The murder trial of two members of the Zizian trans death cult—accused in the 2022 killing of one of their own and the attempted murder of their landlord—has been delayed again. The tentative trial date is now in January 2027.

Alexander “Jadzia” Leatham, 31, and Tessa Berns, 25, who is charged under the alias “Suri Dao,” have faced murder and attempted murder charges since 2022. Their case has been repeatedly delayed after defense attorneys successfully argued that neither defendant was competent to stand trial.

Read the rest of this free report at The Post Millennial.

Andy Ngo is the author of the forthcoming investigative true-crime book, The Zizians: Inside a Trans Death Cult.