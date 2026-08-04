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Sarcastia's avatar
Sarcastia
9h

I would imagine that rather than actually being incompetent these individuals are very well coached on exactly how to appear to qualify as incompetent under the law.

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4 replies by Andy Ngo and others
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Kelly Harbeson
10hEdited

If you can't be shown to be competent to be tried, then euthenasia like a proven dangerous animal may be appropriate.

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