SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA — Police in New South Wales, Australia have charged four men following an investigation into an “international satanic child sex abuse material ring.” The suspects allegedly distributed child sex and animal abuse content featuring occult ritual themes.

One of the alleged ringleaders of the group is woke journalist and queer activist Landon Germanotta-Mills, who runs the “Underground Media Network” news site on Substack. The publication claims to “expose” racism and center the stories of victims, including child victims. Germanotta-Mills also published content covering an Antifa demonstration in Sydney.

Detectives from the Child Exploitation Internet Unit, executed six search warrants across the suburbs of Sydney, including Waterloo, Ultimo and Malabar on Nov. 27. The operation resulted in multiple arrests and seizure of devices allegedly containing thousands of graphic content showing the sexual abuse of infants and children. Some of the abuse content involved animals, police said.

Mr Germanotta-Mills, who identifies as an independent journalist, is charged with providing a “carriage service” to make child-abuse material available, accessing the material, possessing child-abuse content, as well as counts related to dissemination and possession of bestiality content.

During the raid, officers used a battering ram to enter Germanotta-Mills’ Waterloo apartment near Sydney.

The ring allegedly did not record or make the abuse content; instead, the “Satanic ring” is accused of functioning as a distribution hub.

All four suspects have been denied bail and are scheduled to appear in court in January 2026.