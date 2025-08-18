A western Massachusetts woke school librarian was arrested by federal authorities for child-sex crimes.

Scott McGinley, 55, of Holyoke, Mass. was charged by the DOJ in the District of Massachusetts with one count of distribution of child pornography on Aug 13. When he was arrested, federal authorities found a Santa costume, children’s underwear, diapers and other children’s items at his home.

Mr McGinley is a school librarian at Williams Middle School and Glenbrook Middle School in Longmeadow, Mass.

Scott McGinley used the alias ‘Scott James’ on social media

According to a criminal complaint, he distributed child sexual abuse material to an encrypted chat group named “Little boyz only. 2–13. Gay only.” He allegedly told an undercover FBI agent that he was interested in boys between the ages of 2 and 12, “especially 4–7.” Through further conversation, Mr McGinley allegedly said he sat targeted school boys “strategically” near him so he could see under their desks.

On Aug. 8, authorities seized his electronic devices on his person and then searched his Holyoke property.

“After entering MCGINLEY’s residence, investigators then conducted a search of the residence pursuant to the search warrant and seized two laptops, a tablet, and a silver iPhone,” wrote the federal investigator. “Additionally, investigators seized a large, locked Pelican case from the MCGINLEY’s basement, two greeting cards, and a bag of boys clothes for ages approximately 5-7 years old.”



The Pelican suitcase is where the Santa costume, children’s clothes and diapers were allegedly found. His mobile device allegedly had over a hundred images of “child erotica” and child sex abuse material.

On social media, Mr McGinley has posted frequently about left-wing politics. His Facebook profile displays the logo for “No Kings,” an anti-Trump protest movement, and his posts include support for Ukraine, Black Lives Matter and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

During the 2020 BLM riots, he posted in support of the unrest, urging friends to understand the “black anger.”

He also posted a video of himself reading from a children’s LGBTQ+ book:

Longmeadow Public Schools released a statement acknowledging McGinley’s arrest:

