Woke, BLM-Supporting Massachusetts School Librarian Arrested in Child Sex Crime Investigation
A Massachusetts middle school librarian was arrested by the feds for allegedly distributing child sex abuse material. Found at his home: a Santa suit, diapers and boys' underwear.
A western Massachusetts woke school librarian was arrested by federal authorities for child-sex crimes.
Scott McGinley, 55, of Holyoke, Mass. was charged by the DOJ in the District of Massachusetts with one count of distribution of child pornography on Aug 13. When he was arrested, federal authorities found a Santa costume, children’s underwear, diapers and other children’s items at his home.
Mr McGinley is a school librarian at Williams Middle School and Glenbrook Middle School in Longmeadow, Mass.
According to a criminal complaint, he distributed child sexual abuse material to an encrypted chat group named “Little boyz only. 2–13. Gay only.” He allegedly told an undercover FBI agent that he was interested in boys between the ages of 2 and 12, “especially 4–7.” Through further conversation, Mr McGinley allegedly said he sat targeted school boys “strategically” near him so he could see under their desks.
On Aug. 8, authorities seized his electronic devices on his person and then searched his Holyoke property.
“After entering MCGINLEY’s residence, investigators then conducted a search of the residence pursuant to the search warrant and seized two laptops, a tablet, and a silver iPhone,” wrote the federal investigator. “Additionally, investigators seized a large, locked Pelican case from the MCGINLEY’s basement, two greeting cards, and a bag of boys clothes for ages approximately 5-7 years old.”
The Pelican suitcase is where the Santa costume, children’s clothes and diapers were allegedly found. His mobile device allegedly had over a hundred images of “child erotica” and child sex abuse material.
On social media, Mr McGinley has posted frequently about left-wing politics. His Facebook profile displays the logo for “No Kings,” an anti-Trump protest movement, and his posts include support for Ukraine, Black Lives Matter and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
During the 2020 BLM riots, he posted in support of the unrest, urging friends to understand the “black anger.”
He also posted a video of himself reading from a children’s LGBTQ+ book:
Longmeadow Public Schools released a statement acknowledging McGinley’s arrest:
Good Afternoon LPS Community,
At my first opportunity, I am writing to share information regarding the arrest of Glenbrook and Williams Middle School Librarian Scott McGinley that will understandably cause serious concern within our school community. I have attached a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts. Mr. McGinley worked at Glenbrook and Williams from August 24, 2016 until August 12, 2025.
The press release describes a highly troubling and disturbing criminal matter. Longmeadow Public Schools is cooperating fully and openly with all law enforcement agencies and has been in communication with the MA Department of Children and Families and the Longmeadow Police.
This is the first in a series of communications that LPS will issue on this distressing situation. I have asked local law enforcement, representatives of the US Attorney’s Office and the FBI to join me and school officials at in-person and remotely accessible informational meetings. Additional details on these events will be forthcoming. Additionally, knowing that there will be a range of emotions in response to this situation, LPS will be assembling school counselors, social workers and administrators to support students and staff who need to talk or process what they are experiencing.
Our highest priority is and always will be student safety and well being. LPS has policies and protocols in place to protect students through student education, staff training and the use of background checks and mandatory reporting.
At this time, I am sharing all of the information available to me. I understand that you may have questions and concerns. We will continue to communicate as we are able and as information becomes available.
Please note, that the press release indicates that members of the public who have questions, concerns or information about this case should contact the U.S. Attorney’s office at 617-748-3274 or contact USAMA.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov.
I am sorry for sharing this distressing situation with you. We will continue to share information with the LPS community and cooperate openly with law enforcement agencies. Thank you for your partnership and your unwavering commitment to the well being of LPS children.
Our community has always shown strength in difficult times. I have no doubt that we will come together now with the same care and resilience to support one another.
Sincerely, Marty O’Shea, Superintendent of Schools
Ngo Comment is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
SO. SICKENING. People like this should be removed from society permanently. In whatever way is most expeditious.
Of course there are plenty of perverts on the right that are sick, but the number of men hiding behind the LGB, etc, cults should surprise NO ONE.
The primary problem is sexual fetish obsession and pornography. Whether it is hetero or homosexual fetish obsessions, it leads to nothing good.
Ever.