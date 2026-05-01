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Kelly Harbeson's avatar
Kelly Harbeson
3h

Why does no one besides me see these drag queens as an attack on the idea of womanhood?

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Deanna Nace's avatar
Deanna Nace
3h

Gee, who would have guessed? What were the signs? 🤪

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