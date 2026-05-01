Wisconsin Drag Queen Charged in Child Sex Abuse Case
Daniel Lieburn performed as “Diamond Day.” Now he’s been charged with possession of child pornography in Green Bay.
A Green Bay, Wisc. drag queen has been arrested and charged in child sex abuse case.
Daniel Lieburn performed as “Diamond Day” and is now part of a long list of drag queens accused or convicted of child sex crimes. Read my new report at The Post Millennial.
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Why does no one besides me see these drag queens as an attack on the idea of womanhood?
Gee, who would have guessed? What were the signs? 🤪