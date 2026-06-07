Why So Many English People See Themselves in Henry Nowak
Watch my interview with Dave Rubin
I spoke with Dave Rubin about the murder of a teenager that has sparked shock, grief and rage across parts of white England.
For many English people, Henry Nowak’s killing has become emblematic of deeper institutional failures. They argue that policing and other institutions have embraced DEI-driven priorities and two-tier enforcement policies that harm, demoralize and kill whites.
In this interview, I explain why the case has resonated so powerfully and what it reveals about the state of modern Britain.
What do you think of the arguments I make in the discussion?
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The dhimmitude of Britain has reached its claws into the fabric of a once great nation. Submission to shariah and the dismantling of Western Civilization. I dint understand what their endgame is. Has Starmer converted to Islam? Is this the master plan?
Seeing a young white Brit crying for his life and the absolute absense of conscience of the police is alarming. Sadly if the resistance fails the country will fall to Islam and the USA is about 15 years behind. The goals of Islam is submit, converted or death.
Thanks for sharing that insightful interview, Andy.