I spoke with Dave Rubin about the murder of a teenager that has sparked shock, grief and rage across parts of white England.

For many English people, Henry Nowak’s killing has become emblematic of deeper institutional failures. They argue that policing and other institutions have embraced DEI-driven priorities and two-tier enforcement policies that harm, demoralize and kill whites.

In this interview, I explain why the case has resonated so powerfully and what it reveals about the state of modern Britain.

What do you think of the arguments I make in the discussion?