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ALLYSONRT's avatar
ALLYSONRT
10h

The dhimmitude of Britain has reached its claws into the fabric of a once great nation. Submission to shariah and the dismantling of Western Civilization. I dint understand what their endgame is. Has Starmer converted to Islam? Is this the master plan?

Seeing a young white Brit crying for his life and the absolute absense of conscience of the police is alarming. Sadly if the resistance fails the country will fall to Islam and the USA is about 15 years behind. The goals of Islam is submit, converted or death.

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Wendy Jacques's avatar
Wendy Jacques
11h

Thanks for sharing that insightful interview, Andy.

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