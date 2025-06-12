Alexandra M. Haddix, Conor C. Williams, Alvin Jarret Talley, Hayden Perez and Shaneal S. Harun were among those arrested in Austin, Texas at the anti-ICE riot

Over the five days of rioting at the insurrection in Los Angeles by Mexican nationalists and far-left extremists, several hundred people have been arrested by the LAPD. DHS officers arrested an unknown smaller number. Neither agencies provide booking photos (mugshots) to the public.



But in Texas, where there was a copycat insurrection attempt on June 9, Austin Police and the Texas Department of Public Safety managed to arrest 13 people. Those agencies do release the images, providing us with the first look at what the anti-ICE insurrectionist suspects look like.

On Monday evening, far-left rioters marched through downtown Austin, shutting down traffic. They then targeted the J.J. Pickle Federal Building, where they immediately began vandalizing property, hurling rocks at police and dragging debris on the streets to block traffic. These same tactics were regularly used by BLM-Antifa rioters in 2020.



Austin Police say rocks hit three officers, and one suffered an injury during a violent arrest. As a result of BLM’s political agenda influencing police departments, more and more agencies across the U.S. are choosing not to release booking photos, or they’re being banned from doing so by Democrat legislation, as was the case in Oregon after my 2020 “Antifa Mugshots” project. Left-wing campaigners say mugshots help reinforce stereotypes and racism. Denying the public access to that information keeps people ill-informed about the nature of the violence since a face is never put to the criminal allegations. In liberal jurisdictions, we can expect that many of the suspects will never be convicted.

Abigail G. Pore, 22, arrested for criminal mischief

Cody Bates, 37, arrested for harassment of a public servant

Margarito M. Perez, 32, arrested for failure to obey a lawful order and harassment of a public servant