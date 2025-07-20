Another Trantifa member has died.

West Virginia Antifa member Lillian Dana Prosperino, who identified as trans nonbinary, died on June 19 at 34 years old. She was known for delivering drug paraphernalia kits through Appalachia to help drug abusers in the name of “harm reduction.”

Prosperino advocated for extremist anti-government views and Antifa politics. She used the alias “Lill” in her militant activism. Based in Charleston, W. Va., she was the executive director of the Mountain State Harm Reduction leftist coalition. The anarchist collective believes that recovery from substance abuse is a form of state oppression and that full bodily autonomy means supporting those who wish to inject or smoke dangerous drugs. Critics of the “harm reduction” industry say their needles end up on the streets of residential areas and outside schools.

The ‘punchnazisitsokay’ Antifa account mourns the loss of a fellow member

Prosperino’s obituary says she died at Jefferson Medical Center in Ranson, W. Va. without specifying the cause. She grew up in Whitesburg, Ky. and was involved in the “Kentuckians for the Commonwealth” liberal campaign group before becoming radicalized to far-left politics. As I’ve documented repeatedly in my reporting on the radicalization pathway for Antifa members, they usually start as campaigners for Democrat Party-alligned groups or politicians before moving to the DSA, and then finally, Antifa.

Lillian Prosperino years before joining Antifa

Lillian Prosperino in 2013 when she graduated from the University of Kentucky

Lillian Prosperino in 2016, before she joined Antifa

On her Facebook page, she used the name “narcanarchy1312.” 1312 is the numeric rendering of A.C.A.B. — “all cops are bastards.” The number is used as an Antifa dog whistle. She also has the symbol of the three diagonal arrows, another symbol for Antifa members to recognize one another.

Propserino has numerous Antifa dog whistles on her Facebook page

Antifa members disproportionately suffer from mental health co-morbidities and many find that they do not experience fulfilment through their political extremism. Many of them commit suicide every year, but before doing so, they do significant harm to others and society around them.

Prosperino’s legacy appears to be a few social media posts from her comrades.