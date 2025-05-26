On May 22, I spoke with the Spectator’s Freddy Gray and the Telegraph’s Sam Ashworth-Hayes in London ahead of the fifth anniversary of the death of George Floyd.

Was Black Lives Matter a failure? No. It was a smashing success. As intended, it enriched a small number of race grifters and rioters on both sides of the Atlantic.





Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, the official American BLM nonprofit, raised over $90 million. Much of that was spent on luxury properties and paying huge salaries to its staff and their family members. Patrisse Cullors, one of the co-founders of BLM, infamously built a multi-million-dollar estate profile while working for the nonprofit. Additionally, hundreds of BLM-Antifa riot suspects were given huge settlements in cities across the country for being arrested in 2020 and 2021.



I don’t care how many years it has been. I refuse to let legacy and liberal media rewrite BLM’s violent history or its revolutionary communist origins. Watch the interview and share your thoughts below.