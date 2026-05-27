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John Carlson's avatar
John Carlson
1h

It's amazing Portland can find a single police officer willing to serve.

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Sarcastia's avatar
Sarcastia
1h

How can this be real???

I know it's happening, but it feels like a really bad dream from which I can't awaken.

Seattle is infected with the same deadly sickness.

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