Violent Portland Suspect Freed Without Bail Allegedly Smashes Officer’s Face with Softball-Sized Rock One Day Later
A violent Portland suspect accused of threatening to kill a mother and her children before allegedly hitting a police officer in the face with a softball-sized rock was released without bail just the day before.
Authorities no longer release booking photos (mugshots) in Oregon after Democrats passed a law in reaction to my 2020 BLM-Antifa reporting, but I have unmasked the face of suspect Timothy Lawrence Reed.
Read my report at The Post Millennial.
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It's amazing Portland can find a single police officer willing to serve.
How can this be real???
I know it's happening, but it feels like a really bad dream from which I can't awaken.
Seattle is infected with the same deadly sickness.