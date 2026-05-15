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Katherine's avatar
Katherine
7h

As a biological female, I’m insulted when men claim to be women, and when they are identified as women in reports as victims or perpetrators. If they want to be called trans, I’m fine with that I guess. Keep on telling the truth Andy.

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Jenny M's avatar
Jenny M
7h

My goodness, they are deranged!

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