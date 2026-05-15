The trans University of Washington homicide victim has been identified as a 19-year-old white male named Michael Blessing. My reporting on the victim’s real identity has sparked a torrent of death threats and abuse.



Here's what we know about the victim and black male suspect: Read my reporting at The Post Millennial.

Do you find it hateful to identify a crime victim by his or her real name?

Do you find it hateful to identify a crime victim by his or her real name?