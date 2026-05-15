University of Washington Trans Homicide Victim Named as Michael Blessing
The trans University of Washington homicide victim has been identified as a 19-year-old white male named Michael Blessing. My reporting on the victim’s real identity has sparked a torrent of death threats and abuse.
Here's what we know about the victim and black male suspect: Read my reporting at The Post Millennial.
Do you find it hateful to identify a crime victim by his or her real name?
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As a biological female, I’m insulted when men claim to be women, and when they are identified as women in reports as victims or perpetrators. If they want to be called trans, I’m fine with that I guess. Keep on telling the truth Andy.
My goodness, they are deranged!