UCSF Clinic Director Threatens to Kill Female Protester at CA Dem Convention
Madeline Mann, a UCSF administrator caught on video threatening a trans critical activist, is married to a prominent progressive podcaster — and together they transitioned their daughter at age 15.
Madeline Mann (née Cudworth Stiness), a University of California, San Francisco administrative director caught on video threatening to kill a woman (Beth Bourne) for being critical of trans surgeries on children, is married to woke podcaster Merlin Mann — and together they transitioned their daughter at age 15. Read my new report at the Post Millennial. The incident occurred at the state Democratic Party convention in San Francisco.
Ngo Comment is reader-supported. I keep my reporting free so it reaches everyone, but it takes time, resources, and is risky. If you value this work, please chip in—through a donation or paid subscription.
Mann should be arrested and charged with criminal threatening. Then again, she is insane, so maybe a mental institution would be a better place for this monster.
Thank goodness for cell phones…the threat is right there for the world to see.