PORTLAND, Ore. — Two trans members of an Antifa cell in Portland, Ore. were arrested over an attempted murder shooting attack.

Rem Heathen, real name Michael Richard Fadich (born May 20, 1987), and Jennifer “Feya” Michelle Bitgood, real name Shawn Michael Bitgood (born May 1982), were allegedly involved in an attempted murder on Dec. 21, 2025 in the Mt. Tabor neighborhood of southeast Portland. A man was found with gunshot wounds in a parking lot of an apartment complex. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Rem Heathen, real name Michael Richard Fadich poses in front of an Antifa flag in his home

Jennifer “Feya” Michelle Bitgood, real name Shawn Michael Bitgood

Fadich and Bitgood were located at the scene and identified. Their weapons, an AR-15-style rifle with a muzzle device and two semi-automatic pistols, were seized in the investigation.

Firearms belonging to Michael Fadich and Shawn Bitgood. Photo: PPB

The two were not arrested that night and Fadich later fled out of state. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office successfully secured felony secret grand jury indictments against the two, and arrest warrants were granted on Jan. 2.

Michael Fadich fled to California after the shooting

On Jan. 8, officers with the Mt. Shasta Police Department in northern California arrested Fadich after someone called police at a gasoline station. Fadich was extradited back to Multnomah County, where he has been charged with six felonies: attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and coercion.

Antifa member Michael Fadich has been charged with attempted murder and multiple felonies

Michael Fadich was booked as a ‘female’

Michael Fadich changed his name to 'Rem Heathen.’ Oregon allows one to self-identify sex

Late on Jan. 10, Bitgood was arrested at a far-left riot outside the Portland ICE facility on the warrant. He was in a group of masked militants dressed in black. Bitgood was charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon and felony coercion.

Shawn Bitgood was booked as a ‘female’

Both were booked into jail as “female,” even though they are men. Oregon law allows for self-identification of sex. Fadich remains in custody, while Bitgood was released without bail. He has regularly returned to the far-left direct actions at the ICE facility.

In 2009, Fadich’s wife divorced him. He went further into far-left politics in the years since.

The two suspects are members of an Antifa cell in Portland and have a years-long history of militant Antifa involvement. Both have in recent months been attendees of the riots outside the ICE facility.

Video courtesy of GUYER DIGITAL

Michael Richard Fadich’s polyamorous Antifa group with Shawn Michael Bitgood (third from left)

Going back to 2019, Fadich has targeted this journalist dozens of times on then-Twitter and on social media posts using multiple different aliases, including “Antifa General” and “thatheathen87.” (His Twitter account was eventually suspended for urging violence.)

On one of his Tumblr accounts, “thatheathen,” in which Fadich identifies as a “trans femme” and “Always antifascist,” a dogwhistle slogan used by militant Antifa members, he shared propaganda content from the terrorist group Antifa International and celebrated violence against me. There are hundreds of Antifa propaganda posts on that account.

Michael Fadich interacted frequently with Antifa International

The last post on the account, made on Jan. 2, less than two weeks after the shooting, featured photos of members of his cell and the text caption, “I protected my queer family from a demon.”

One of Fadich’s Tumblr accounts

Fadich and Bitgood in the photo; Fadich appears to reference the shooting with the caption

Another post made just a few days after the shooting read, “i’m in trouble. I did something I never thought I’d do; defend my family.”

Fadich appears to reference the December 2025 shooting

A sketch Fadich made and posted four days after the shooting

Fadich also has another Tumblr account under the name “antifascist-general.” In it, he shares violent extremist content, including from islamist terror group, Hamas.

The banner image features terrorist Antifa members who have received military training in Rojava, Syria

On one of Fadich’s Instagram accounts, he posted a death threat against South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace in May 2025. Her official portrait has a first-person graphic of a gun pointed at her face.

Fadich posted a death threat to conservative congresswoman Nancy Mace

Another member of Fadich’s cell is a Portland Antifa member who uses the alias “Trigger Fae.” The man, who is trans, branded himself with Antifa logos, similar to how neo-Nazis tattoo themselves with fascist signs. “Trigger Fae” is in a romantic relationship with Fadich. He has not been charged with a crime.

Portland Antifa member ‘Trigger Fae’ is part of Fadich and Bitgood’s cell

‘Trigger Fae’ has the Rose City Antifa symbol tattooed on his left thigh

‘How I Became Trans’; a disturbing drawing posted by Fadich

Bitgood, who formerly worked as a healthcare worker at one of the Providence medical centers in Portland and is originally from Galveston, Texas, also has a long history of violent extremist posts under his alias, “Freya.” He regularly used symbols of Antifa with his extremist context and has been accused of rape.

In October 2025, posting under the moniker “NebulasAreFun82” on X, Bitgood responded to conservative journalist Cam Higby posting a photo of conservative livestreamers, including Nick Shirley, outside the ICE facility. Bitgood wrote: “Look at that its a hit list. Watch your backs.”

‘NebulasAreFun82’ was the online screen name of Shawn ‘Freya’ Bitgood

‘NebulasAreFun82’ was the online X name for Shawn ‘Freya’ Bitgood

Shawn Bitgood uses the name ‘Comrade Freya’ online

He also posted a threat against an older Portland neighborhood resident voicing criticism of Antifa rioters in south Portland.

Bitgood then posted a photo of conservative influencer Nick Sortor’s rental car in Portland as he was documenting protests and riots outside the ICE facility.

“Assume all you maga, hat as holes [sic] will be gone,” Bitgood posted. “As I will eliminate all of you, I now know where every single one of you live.”

And in response to a video of the late Charlie Kirk’s toddler daughter, he posted on X: “Charlie Squirt’s whole family should be wiped out along with you and you’res [sic].”

In January, Bitgood went viral on LibsofTikTok for a video where he threatened violence against the federal agent who shot Minneapolis rioter Renee Good dead after she accelerated her SUV toward him.

“We have your face ... we will get justice for a fallen comrade, whether it be judicial justice or street justice,” Bitgood threatened. He was wearing a mask but this journalist identified it was Bitgood based on the username.

Shawn Bitgood posted about being visited by a member of the FBI’s Domestic Terrorism Squad, though he has not been federally charged

Video above courtesy of GUYER DIGITAL.

No legacy media has reported on Fadich and Bitgood’s Antifa ties, which then they can say is evidence that there is no organized Antifa.

“At this time, we do not have anything to share as the case you’re referring to is part of an open and ongoing investigation, and it would be inappropriate to speculate or comment on potential motives, including any political or ideological considerations,” a Portland Police spokesman told Ngo Comment.

Fadich and Bitgood have their next court hearings scheduled on Feb. 23.