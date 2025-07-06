Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jana's avatar
Jana
11h

I love your reporting, but please, please for god's sake don't make it so difficult to figure out who is who. "A man claiming (or identifying or pretending) to be a woman, Antifa member, Trevor Eugene Osterhaut, arrested... etc. etc." would have made it immediately clear.

Seriously took a while (because this COULD have been a fat, ugly woman) to figure out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
A Stranger in a Strange Land's avatar
A Stranger in a Strange Land
6h

Fat fk : George Carlin

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Andy Ngo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture