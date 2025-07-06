Trans Portland Antifa member allegedly assaulted minor and others on Fourth of July rampage; required sedation to be arrested
Ngo Comment reports on the identity of the violent suspect, who was booked into jail as a female 'Jane Doe'
As Fourth of July revelers gathered in downtown Portland, Ore. on Friday, a hulking, heavyset person in fuchsia hotpants allegedly went on a violent rampage, punching and attacking people with a knife and stick. One victim was a minor. The attacker was so violent and out of control that a team of police officers had to use sedation to make the arrest.
The five feet ten inches tall, 260-pound suspect was booked into jail by Portland Police as an unidentified “Jane Doe” “female” after the suspect was released from hospital on July 5.
Ngo Comment can exclusively report that the suspect is a transgender Antifa member (“Trantifa”) named Trever Eugene Osterhout, who has a history of alleged domestic violence. The 42-year-old satanist and LGBTQ+ activist uses the name “Trish Elizabeth Osterhout.”
Local Portland broadcaster KATU first broke the story about the assaults in downtown, publishing bystander video of the then-unidentified trans person repeatedly punching and kicking a man on the street.
Osterhout’s transgender friend, Jennifer Dieringer told KATU: “I saw her come by. Her words were, and I quote, ‘I’m going to go to prison for killing somebody.’”
Osterhout had allegedly cut someone with a knife around Southwest Naito Parkway and Ankeny Street before moving on to attack people nearby.
By the afternoon on July 5, the Portland Police told Ngo Comment: This person was treated and released from the hospital. The suspect was not able to be identified and was booked into jail on felony Assault in the Second Degree (2 counts) and misdemeanor Assault in the Fourth Degree (1 count) under the name ‘Jane Doe.’”
The PPB was inquired about the suspect’s identity being Trever Osterhout, but had not heard back by the time of publication. All local media are still referring to the suspect as a “woman.”
Update: The Portland Police confirmed to Ngo Comment that the suspect’s name is indeed Trever Osterhout.
Osterhout has a limited social media presence, but his Facebook page, listed under the name “Trish Kijinja-akwe Osterhout,” shows him displaying the symbols of Antifa and the occult.
Osterhout previously served as a secretary of the LGBTQ+ Alliance in Merced, Calif. He was quoted in a local paper in 2019, repeating false claims about an epidemic of trans people being murdered in the United States. Osterhout lived as a heterosexual man and fathered several children in California. In one of his family photos, his young son is wearing makeup with him. He was accused of severe domestic violence previously in Stanislaus County, Calif.
He has written about being transgender in social media posts and suffering from substance abuse.
“At 4 yrs old I knew something was wrong with my body,” Osterhout wrote. “I played with my grandmas make up, had pony tails in my hair, loved to help my grandma cook and clean and took care of my baby doll.”
As of July 6, Osterhout remains in custody pending his arraignment.
