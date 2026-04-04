Trans Activist, Former Green Party DEI Officer Convicted of Child Sex Crime
An English woke trans activist and sex worker who was a DEI officer for the Scottish Green Party and an organizer for Stirling Pride has been convicted of a child sex crime. Amelia Connolly, real name Thomas, also runs a Roblox group.
Read my report into this activist’s disturbing history on The Post Millennial.
After his conviction earlier this week, he took to social media to claim he didn’t do anything wrong. Sentencing is scheduled for May in Scotland.
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He looks like a young version of Mrs Doubtfire. These people are sick yet today's Society allows them a platform to parade around in their delusion.
Sick