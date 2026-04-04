An English woke trans activist and sex worker who was a DEI officer for the Scottish Green Party and an organizer for Stirling Pride has been convicted of a child sex crime. Amelia Connolly, real name Thomas, also runs a Roblox group.

Read my report into this activist’s disturbing history on The Post Millennial.

Thomas Connolly when he was younger

Thomas Connolly’s Roblox page

After his conviction earlier this week, he took to social media to claim he didn’t do anything wrong. Sentencing is scheduled for May in Scotland.