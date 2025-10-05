The Unspoken Pact Between Democrats and Antifa
For years, Democrats have quietly benefited from Antifa’s violence. Here’s how that alliance works — and why it’s important to their power strategy.
On Oct. 3, I went on Fox News to explain how Democrats in power have an unacknowledged symbiotic relationship with Antifa, who act as their shock troops. Democrats benefit when Antifa intimidate, beat or even kill their shared political opponents. Conservative events are shut down through violence, preventing Republicans from engaging in the democratic process. This tactic helps Democrats maintain overwhelming control, as we’ve seen in states like Oregon and Washington, where Antifa violence is routine.
While Antifa’s end goals differ — they are largely violent anarchists driven by nihilistic violence, chaos, and revolutionary ambitions — they tolerate Democrats because Democrats provide them with political cover. Elected Democrats, and members of the DSA, minimize, deflect, or outright deny Antifa’s role in political violence, both in government and in the public sphere.
Take Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek as an example. She and other Democrats rushed to hold press conferences, insisting there was “no insurrection” taking place against the ICE facility, even as militants attacked it and people around it almost daily since June. They sued the President and the federal government to block the use of military resources to defend federal property.
When a federal judge prohibited the President from mobilizing the Oregon National Guard on Oct. 4, his administration responded by deploying several hundred California National Guard troops instead. Gov. Gavin Newsom, also a Democrat, immediately announced his own lawfare to stop that.
These coordinated actions don’t protect Oregonians — they aid the militants, prolonging Antifa’s ongoing attempted siege of federal sites and ensuring the violence continues unchecked.
Democratic politicians from this era are going to be held in the same company as PRC linked cartel terrorists and their intellectual counterparts at the colleges. It's tragic how U.S. students are being used by foreign backed anarcho-communist political cults to conduct serious life ending crimes. That's why it's further resembling a war. They lash out every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday. They attack people in church attendance. Once the Guard get their City ring leaders, gang affiliates and the low level bag men on hormones and meth, they're going to be out of options.