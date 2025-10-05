On Oct. 3, I went on Fox News to explain how Democrats in power have an unacknowledged symbiotic relationship with Antifa, who act as their shock troops. Democrats benefit when Antifa intimidate, beat or even kill their shared political opponents. Conservative events are shut down through violence, preventing Republicans from engaging in the democratic process. This tactic helps Democrats maintain overwhelming control, as we’ve seen in states like Oregon and Washington, where Antifa violence is routine.

While Antifa’s end goals differ — they are largely violent anarchists driven by nihilistic violence, chaos, and revolutionary ambitions — they tolerate Democrats because Democrats provide them with political cover. Elected Democrats, and members of the DSA, minimize, deflect, or outright deny Antifa’s role in political violence, both in government and in the public sphere.

Take Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek as an example. She and other Democrats rushed to hold press conferences, insisting there was “no insurrection” taking place against the ICE facility, even as militants attacked it and people around it almost daily since June. They sued the President and the federal government to block the use of military resources to defend federal property.

When a federal judge prohibited the President from mobilizing the Oregon National Guard on Oct. 4, his administration responded by deploying several hundred California National Guard troops instead. Gov. Gavin Newsom, also a Democrat, immediately announced his own lawfare to stop that.

These coordinated actions don’t protect Oregonians — they aid the militants, prolonging Antifa’s ongoing attempted siege of federal sites and ensuring the violence continues unchecked.