Texas Targets Houston Antifa Cell in Terror Probe
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office is conducting an investigation into Screwston Antifa
The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has initiated a civil and criminal investigation into an Antifa terror cell in the Houston area called Screwston Antifa. The group launders money to other cells for the purposes of insurrection and is suspected of illegal doxing activities. Read my new report that was published in The Post Millennial.
Thanks for your coverage of this important story, Andy. I'm encouraged by AG Paxton's decision to investigate, and I sincerely hope it will lead to strong prosecutions.
The Screwston Antifa are quite brazen, which will hopefully contribute to their downfall.
Their name and those arrow-pointed screws in their logo bring to mind the Screwtape Letters. It seems a very fitting (and likely) association.
Stay safe and keep up the good work.
Your reporting needs so much more coverage.
By the way, I think in yesterday’s piece, I may have misunderstood what you meant when you said that there is no border wall. You weren’t talking literally. I suspect you meant whether it’s the cartels or ANTIFA they are already here. Domestic or foreign, their aim is the same - the destruction of the USA. We have to fight this with everything we have.
You’re greatly appreciated, Andy.