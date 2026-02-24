Ngo Comment

Discussion about this post

Sarcastia
9h

Thanks for your coverage of this important story, Andy. I'm encouraged by AG Paxton's decision to investigate, and I sincerely hope it will lead to strong prosecutions.

The Screwston Antifa are quite brazen, which will hopefully contribute to their downfall.

Their name and those arrow-pointed screws in their logo bring to mind the Screwtape Letters. It seems a very fitting (and likely) association.

Stay safe and keep up the good work.

Free in Florida
5h

Your reporting needs so much more coverage.

By the way, I think in yesterday’s piece, I may have misunderstood what you meant when you said that there is no border wall. You weren’t talking literally. I suspect you meant whether it’s the cartels or ANTIFA they are already here. Domestic or foreign, their aim is the same - the destruction of the USA. We have to fight this with everything we have.

You’re greatly appreciated, Andy.

