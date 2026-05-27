DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Florida Atlantic University student government leader, outspoken LGBTQ+ activist and journalist was arrested on Tuesday after he drove to meet who he believed was a 13-year-old boy for sex, according to police and a citizen predator-watch group that caught him on video.

Christian Joseph “C.J.” Walden, 21, of Boynton Beach, Fla. faces felony charges of traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sexual act and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.

Christian Walden arrested in Delray Beach, Fla. Photo: Dustin Lampros

Walden, who serves as Ways and Means chair for FAU’s Boca Raton House of Representatives, allegedly exchanged explicit messages with a decoy who told him he was 13.

The amateur 561 Predator Catchers group confronted Walden after he arrived at a Home Depot. In a video posted to social media, Walden appears to admit the person he was trying to meet was 13 or 14 years old.

Walden’s online activity shows him to be an outspoken queer activist who lists his pronouns in his bio. He is the editor-in-chief at OutFAU, a queer student news publication.

“I’m an undergraduate at Florida Atlantic University majoring in Public Management, with minors in Communication Studies and Women, Gender, & Sexuality Studies,” Walden wrote on his LinkedIn.

He co-founded PRISM FL, Inc., a 501(c)(3) “sex-positive education” nonprofit.

In February 2026, he was featured as a “Most Eligible” bachelor in OutSFL, a South Florida queer newspaper. Asked what his turn-offs were in a potential partner, he replied, “racism, homophobia, sexism, or other abusive behavior.”

Christian Walden’s nonprofit ‘PRISM FL’

At his court appearance on Wednesday morning in West Palm Beach, a judge set bond at $5,000. Walden’s mother stood in tears and told the judge her child was a good boy.

“He’s a good kid,” she said.

Outside the courtroom, both of his parents defended him to local media.

“He’s absolutely innocent,” his father said before threatening a CBS 12 reporter for recording.

In March 2025, Walden testified at the Florida state capitol to urge lawmakers to reject SB 1710, a bill to remove DEI from state agencies.

Student government at FAU have announced an emergency meeting for Friday to consider two bills aimed at removing Walden from government.

Walden has not yet entered a plea. The judge set his bail at $5,000.