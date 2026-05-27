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Maria's avatar
Maria
4h

Andy, are you depressed yet? This is sick, sick, sick! Man, I have a business acquaintance whose son is autistic and his high school counselors convinced him he's a girl. Couldn't be gay, but a girl. The kid's Cluster B mommy is all in and now he's masquerading as a she and so, so, messed up and very manipulative on top of it. If he/she doesn't get her/his way 'they threaten suicide. That's a horror show. Maybe WPATH has started an army.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

The lesson is simple: never confuse activism with virtue. Walden listed the right pronouns, said the right slogans, worked the right identity lanes, and built the right résumé for modern institutional protection. Then a predator-watch group and police say he showed up for a child. His mother cried that he is a good kid. His father threatened a reporter. Fine. Let the court process run. But stop pretending public morality belongs to the DEI crowd. Children need protection from predators, not lectures from activists. If “sex-positive education” becomes camouflage for boundary destruction, parents should burn the whole racket down.

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