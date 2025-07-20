The Antifa suspect smiled in his booking photo

A violent Seattle Antifa associate has finally been arrested over the June 14 beating of independent journalist, Cam Higby.



Higby was covering an Antifa anti-ICE direct action attack on a federal building in downtown Seattle when he was identified and beaten on the head. Higby and journalist Katie Daviscourt later identified the suspect, who was caught on camera partially unmasked, as 33-year-old Jeremy Calvin Lawson. He uses the alias “Jack.” But no arrest came for weeks.

The assailant who beat Cam Higby

The person who beat Cam Higby has a tattoo on his face matching Jeremy Calvin Lawson’s facial tattoo

Weeks later, Lawson was arrested by the Seattle Police Department. The Monroe, Wash. far-left militant has been charged with third-degree assault, a felony. Higby began bleeding out of his nose after the attack, and his helmet was punched so hard it became deformed with indents.

A page from the SPD probable cause investigation

Cam Higby’s helmet became deformed from being punched so hard

Video of part of the June 14 Antifa attack in downtown Seattle:

“The defendant’s actions following the assault are quite concerning to the State,” wrote prosecutor Ian Michels-Slettvet in the criminal complaint. “The defendant posted photos of the victim on social media and expressed support for the assault. He also texted the victim, indicating that he knew where the victim lived. Shortly after the texts, personal details about the victim – including his address and the names of relatives – were posted online.”

According to the SPD report, Lawson allegedly worked with another individual named Tyler Stubbs-Han (born. Sept. 3, 1996). Stubbs-Han has not yet been charged with any crimes.

Tyler Stubbs-Han is allegedly an accomplice in the beating but he has not been charged

“Higby, was grabbed around the neck and then began taking punches to the head,” reads the probable cause statement from police. “In the middle of the assault, a nearby person began recording. In the recording a tall skinny W/M with blond dreadlocks can be seen vigorously striking Higby in the head multiple times.”

Weeks before the arrest, an X account believed to belong to Jeremy Lawson incited violence against Cam Higby

At Lawson’s arraignment on July 17, the judge set his bail at $75,000 — very high for liberal King County — due to him having a history of having a restraining order against him.

“The court finds there’s a likelihood of a future violent act,” the judge warned.