The FBI has posted a “Most Wanted” page for a trans far-left extremist accused of being one of the masked militants who attacked and firebombed an ICE facility in Atlanta during the 2020 BLM-Antifa riots.

Ronald Scott Watson, 28, is using multiple female aliases to try to evade being found.

After the July 25, 2020 attack in Atlanta, Watson fled to Portland, committed more violent crimes and in early 2023, pleaded guilty to multiple violent felonies in a sweetheart deal. His DNA from that criminal case matches the DNA found on an incendiary device used at the Atlanta attack.

In January 2024, Watson had the Oregon court formally change his name to "Emily Smith" and his sex as "female."

You can read my report about Watson and his indictment in The Post Millennial.

Ngo Comment exclusive: In investigating Watson, I discovered that there was an “Emily Smith” in custody in Marion County, Ore. over an attempted murder in May. The Oregon press reported that a “woman” was arrested for a brutal shooting.

Is this Emily Smith in Oregon the same ‘Emily Smith’ Trantifa militant?

However, I dug further and saw that the “Emily Smith” in custody is actually booked as male. Could this be Ronald Watson? Was he in custody already and federal authorities just weren’t aware? The birthdate was off by one year from Watson as listed by the FBI, but it’s not unusual for suspects without identification to lie about their birthdate or other information.

Emily Alice Smith is male

I then pulled up the Oregon name change records. Emily Alice Smith’s prior legal name is Graham Michael Smith. It was not Watson after all, but it was a hell of a coincidence that there are two trans violent suspects in Oregon with the same adopted name.

Watson remains at large, and the FBI warns that he should be considered armed and dangerous. The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information about Watson leading to his arrest. Those with information can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.