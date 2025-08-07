Portland Trans Antifa 'Super Solider' Convicted of Assaulting a Woman
Phillip Delici, who now identifies as Isabel Rosa Araujo, has repeatedly gotten away with threatening to kill Andy Ngo. But a Portland jury finally convicted him for assaulting a woman
A jury convicted an extremely violent Portland trans Antifa member for violently attacking a woman. Phillip Delici, who identifies as a "Latinx" Muslim woman named Isabel Rosa Araujo, is still trying to fight being banned from carrying weapons during his probation.
During the trial, the defense tried to argue that the prosecution and the victim couldn't really identify the assailant, and suggested the victim deserved the assault because she knew of me and that my reporting "harasses" Araujo. His defense argued that he has to carry deadly weapons with him at all times because he is targeted by “fascists.”
Read my exclusive report at The Post Millennial.
Ngo Comment is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
WTF is that thing? Mental illness untreated....
Sentencing is August 14th, your article states he will probably get probation. Please let us know the outcome. Is the judge a Leftist sympathizer? Portland must be a real Hell Hole.