A jury convicted an extremely violent Portland trans Antifa member for violently attacking a woman. Phillip Delici, who identifies as a "Latinx" Muslim woman named Isabel Rosa Araujo, is still trying to fight being banned from carrying weapons during his probation.

During the trial, the defense tried to argue that the prosecution and the victim couldn't really identify the assailant, and suggested the victim deserved the assault because she knew of me and that my reporting "harasses" Araujo. His defense argued that he has to carry deadly weapons with him at all times because he is targeted by “fascists.”

Isabel Araujo wore a tactical Antifa uniform to a Portland direct action in July 2024

Isabel Araujo unmasked

Isabel Araujo has a large Antifa tattoo on his upper chest and the words ‘EVIL TRANS’ above it