Portland Trans Accused Murderer Has History of Brutal Violence Against Women, Ex-Wife Claims
Portland authorities and media are reporting that a 6 feet 2 inches tall, 265-pound 'female' was involved in a savage broad daylight murder
Last Friday, a person was brutally murdered in broad daylight right outside a Safeway in Portland, Ore. The suspect who was arrested was identified as a 6 feet 2 inches tall “female” named “Ashe Sarethi” who weighs 265 pounds.
I investigated the suspect and can exclusively report that he is a man named Isaiah Edward Hall. I spoke with his ex-wife. She says that he has a history of violence against women, including her. Additionally, Hall’s actions and life mirror those of the “Zizians,” a transgender leftist death cult. You can read the new report in The Post Millennial.
