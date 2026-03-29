PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland strip club hosted an Antifa-themed fundraiser for illegal migrants featuring dancers grinding on a person in a frog costume and a staged terrorist killing of an ICE agent effigy.

A flyer for the event

Dante’s nightclub held the event, titled “Chinga La Migra” (F— immigration enforcement), on March 18, billing it as a “community rally and fundraiser for locals impacted by ICE.”

Video from the show captured host Amy Elizabeth Snyder, 41, wearing a Mexican-themed outfit before dropping her skirt on stage as cash was thrown at her.

Amy Elizabeth Snyder

Amy Snyder stripped down in her Mexican costume

In another segment, performers gave a lap dance to a person dressed in an inflated frog costume — a symbol that has become associated with far-left anti-ICE protests in Portland.

The use of animal costumes at demonstrations was popularized by local Antifa extremist Seth Todd, who has previously called for violent anti-government attacks and the assassination of Trump administration officials.

Portland Antifa radical Seth Todd popularized the frog costumes

Seth Todd urges anti-government terrorist attacks

For the finale, masked performers wearing balaclavas and bikinis beat an effigy of an ICE agent with sticks before tearing off its head in a staged act of political violence.

Organizers said proceeds would benefit the Deportation Defense Coalition, a group that is not a registered nonprofit. Its social media pages link to a patchwork of crowdfunding campaigns purportedly for migrants facing deportation, but many lack basic identifying details about recipients or a clear accounting of how funds are used.

One campaign, for example, seeks $5,000 for a woman whose unnamed “husband” is allegedly facing deportation, offering no details about his identity or background. Another fundraiser claims to support “my partner Alejandro” but lists a different name as the organizer and provides minimal information.

The fundraisers shared by the Deportation Defense Coalition are intentionally vague

The campaigns intentionally hide faces of alleged beneficiaries

The lack of transparency raises questions about vetting and the potential for misuse of donated funds, which often occurs in anonymized fundraising campaigns featuring emotionally driven narratives.

One of the coalition’s organizers, Benjamin McPherson Ficklin, identifies as transgender nonbinary and has ties to Portland’s far-left networks. His social media shows interactions with convicted Antifa militant John Hacker, who previously attacked me during a 2019 incident at a gym.

Benjamin McPherson Ficklin is one of the leaders of the Deportation Defense Coalition

John Hacker is an Antifa convicted criminal and violent extremist who attacked Andy Ngo in 2019

McPherson Ficklin also serves as president of ILWU Local 5. Antifa and far-left extremists regularly seek out and radicalize recruits from unions.

The fundraiser came amid renewed national debate over illegal migration and public safety. Just one day after the event, an 18-year-old Loyola University female student in Chicago was fatally shot in what authorities allege was an ambush by an illegal migrant suspect. In New York City, an 83-year-old Air Force veteran recently died after being pushed onto subway tracks by another migrant suspect.

Dante’s nightclub and McPherson did not respond to requests for comment.