A downtown Portland, Ore. gift shop is boasting on social media about kicking out a black customer for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Stumptown Otaku, owned by woke activist Tommy Ly, real name Toan Hao Ly, said on Instagram that a staffer was triggered upon seeing the black man’s hat.

"My incredible staff member, Envy, texted me to ask if it was okay to ask him to leave,” the 35-year-old owner wrote. “I gave my full support.”

The shop has now put up a notice declaring that supporters of “MAGA” are not welcome to enter. The customer was also banned from reentry.

Last year, local paper The Oregonian profiled Ly for running a business in downtown, an area still devastated by the state’s pandemic restrictions and the 2020 BLM-Antifa riots. Foot traffic has not returned even years after the Covid-19 pandemic was declared over.

“Right now, I have six pending court cases where I was the victim,” said Ly. “People shoplifted from me. That means I wake up at 6 a.m. to get to the courthouse by 8. Then I get to the courtroom only to have the prosecutor tell me the defendant didn’t show up. A new court date is set and I have to start all over again.” Ly no longer bothers reporting shoplifting.

Ly is active on Reddit using the screen name “MangoNotBanana.” He previously asked for legal advice after a man accused him of sexual harassment. Ly worried if he was financially liable for any settlements by his former employer.

Ly has gone to great lengths to identify as “queer,” but Oregon court records show he had been married to a Vietnamese woman named Ngoc Quach. The two filed for divorce in 2009, when he was 19 years old.

Ly and his parents are refugees of communism from Vietnam, but he has taken on far-left political beliefs. He campaigned for Black Lives Matter propaganda to be directed at Asian-American communities.

Stumptwon Otaku stands by the banning of a black customer who wore a ‘MAGA’ hat

On June 17, the day after the shop announced the black man was banned, Ly tripled down in a Google review reply: “We will unapologetically kick out any MAGA racist that threatened our safe space.”

Stumptown Otaku owner Toan Hao Ly, aka ‘Tommy’ Ly

The shop’s Instagram account blocked this journalist after I reported about the incident on X.