A Portland Antifa blog linked to numerous terror attacks has posted a claim of responsibility for attacking all the rental vehicles at an Enterprise lot in northeast Portland, Ore. It wants to intimidate the company into stopping business with DHS and ICE.

The attack is part of an all-out intimidation effort by leftists and liberals against any businesses that have relationships with DHS. For many weeks, hotels in the Minneapolis area suspected of renting rooms to federal agents and officers have also been mobbed and attacked.

