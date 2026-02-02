Portland Antifa Blog Brags About Attacking Entire Enterprise Lot as Revenge for Renting to DHS and ICE
A Portland Antifa blog has posted a claim of responsibility for attacking all the vehicles in an Enterprise rental lot. This blog has a long record of far-left political violence and intimidation.
A Portland Antifa blog linked to numerous terror attacks has posted a claim of responsibility for attacking all the rental vehicles at an Enterprise lot in northeast Portland, Ore. It wants to intimidate the company into stopping business with DHS and ICE.
The attack is part of an all-out intimidation effort by leftists and liberals against any businesses that have relationships with DHS. For many weeks, hotels in the Minneapolis area suspected of renting rooms to federal agents and officers have also been mobbed and attacked.
Read my new report that was published at The Post Millennial.
Ngo Comment is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you Andy, I love your reporting! I am following the Data republican’s work to expose the ICE doxxers.
Hopefully, the feds use your reporting to target the antifa scourge.