Portland anti-ICE activist who threatened pro-Trump child, Las Vegas conservative council member, accused of $1 MILLION theft, Tesla arson attack
A Portland antifa radical has been federally indicted for alleged threats to kill a pro-Trump child, a conservative Las Vegas city council member and the President. Travis William Juhr also faces Tesla felony arson charges and is accused of stealing $1 million from his former employer.
These are who Antifa make heroes out of. Read my new report at The Post Millennial.
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He should soon be choosing an orange jump suit in his size ...
Criminals gotta criminal!