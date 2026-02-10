Portland Anti-ICE Activist Caught on Video Firing Look-Alike Gun at Live Streamers from Moving Car
A Portland woman has been reported to police after viral video showed her firing an airsoft gun in a drive-by at live streamers outside an ICE facility.
A Portland anti-ICE, BLM-style activist has been reported to the police after appearing to do a drive-by shooting on live streamers outside the ICE facility using an airsoft that looked like a real pistol. Around 20 pellets were fired.
Read my new report that was published on The Post Millennial.
Here is video of the Feb. 6 incident involving Portland real estate agent and left-wing activist Isis Symone Irving:
The shooting may have been retaliation for being pepper sprayed earlier in the night after allegedly striking a live streamer:
Over the weekend, Ms Irving released a tearful video on social media saying she was the victim of violence and that she did no wrong:
Let me know what you think of the report in the comment section below.
Ngo Comment is reader-supported. I keep my reporting free so it reaches everyone, but it takes time, resources, and is risky. If you value this work, please chip in—through a donation or paid subscription.
She's extremely fortunate nobody fired back thinking they were under attack.
Have you noticed when leftists call black people or black law enforcement the 'n' word, on *camera*, no less, none of them care, but whenever a conservative argues with a black leftist, despite the fact nearly every human being on the planet has a video camera in their pocket, the leftist claims they were called the 'n' word and there's almost *never* any evidence of their claim? Video or it didn't happen, sweetheart.