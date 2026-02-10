A Portland anti-ICE, BLM-style activist has been reported to the police after appearing to do a drive-by shooting on live streamers outside the ICE facility using an airsoft that looked like a real pistol. Around 20 pellets were fired.

Read my new report that was published on The Post Millennial.

Here is video of the Feb. 6 incident involving Portland real estate agent and left-wing activist Isis Symone Irving:

Isis Symone Irving is a licensed realtor in Portland, Ore.

The shooting may have been retaliation for being pepper sprayed earlier in the night after allegedly striking a live streamer:

Over the weekend, Ms Irving released a tearful video on social media saying she was the victim of violence and that she did no wrong:

Let me know what you think of the report in the comment section below.