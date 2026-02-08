Ngo in the NY Post: 'The anti-ICE activists are an insurgency, not a protest movement'
What we're witnessing in Minneapolis isn't protests. They're well-coordinated far-left campaigns modeled on an insurgency playbook inspired by violent revolutions. The objective isn’t dissent. It’s obstruction and violence.
Read my new opinion essay in the New York Post/ California Post.
P.S. I’ve been dealing with some obligations that have taken all my time. I will return to writing exclusive reporting pieces at Ngo Comment again soon. In the meantime, you can check out my notes to see mini news stories. I still post daily on Substack through there. Thank you for your patience. Please share your thoughts on the column.
Ngo Comment is reader-supported. I keep my reporting free so it reaches everyone, but it takes time, resources, and is risky. If you value this work, please chip in—through a donation or paid subscription.
We appreciate your hard work and your warrior spirit, Andy, but please take care of any personal obligations and make time to enjoy life. Much love and respect to you! <3
The first American Civil War was started by the Democrats who did not consider the abolishionist Lincoln to be a legitimate President. Firing on Ft Sumter kicked off that war. I pray that the military and police don't make the mistake of taking up arms against the Federals on their leaders' advice again.