Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenny M's avatar
Jenny M
2d

We appreciate your hard work and your warrior spirit, Andy, but please take care of any personal obligations and make time to enjoy life. Much love and respect to you! <3

Reply
Share
Kelly Harbeson's avatar
Kelly Harbeson
2d

The first American Civil War was started by the Democrats who did not consider the abolishionist Lincoln to be a legitimate President. Firing on Ft Sumter kicked off that war. I pray that the military and police don't make the mistake of taking up arms against the Federals on their leaders' advice again.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Ngo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture