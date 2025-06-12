Mob surrounds Los Angeles hotel over rumors DHS officers are sleeping there
Mexican nationalists and open borders radicals responded to a call for people to surge to a hotel in Whittier, Los Angeles
A mob of Mexican nationalists and leftist militants surrounded the Double Tree Hotel in Whittier, Los Angeles on the evening of June 11 over rumors that National Guardsmen or DHS officers are staying there.
The mob shouts, “Chinga la migra,” a vulgar slang statement that translates roughly to “f— ICE.”
The direct action is part of the now-nationwide left-wing and Mexican nationalist insurrection against the U.S. government for its deportation of illegal foreign nationals. The riots are fueled by propaganda and disinformation online from militant leftist activist groups and networks.
Ngo Comment is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I really hope we begin to tax remittances, and not just at 3%. I would like to see a 15% - 20% tax which is still less than most Americans pay in income tax with Federal in addition to State.
I am sick of this crap. Move them back to Mexico..I know they all cry it's still Mexico but it's not. The stupidity of the masses is frightening. The majority have their wallets open for the free stuff but fight against law and order. The fall of Western Civilization