A mob of Mexican nationalists and leftist militants surrounded the Double Tree Hotel in Whittier, Los Angeles on the evening of June 11 over rumors that National Guardsmen or DHS officers are staying there.



The mob shouts, “Chinga la migra,” a vulgar slang statement that translates roughly to “f— ICE.”



The direct action is part of the now-nationwide left-wing and Mexican nationalist insurrection against the U.S. government for its deportation of illegal foreign nationals. The riots are fueled by propaganda and disinformation online from militant leftist activist groups and networks.