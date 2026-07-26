MELVINDALE, Mich. — A radical leftist from Michigan has been arrested on federal charges after authorities say he spent months threatening to murder Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, encouraging other comrades to shoot federal officers and threatening conservative figures on social media.

Michael Gary Petersen, 41, of Melvindale, Mich., was charged in federal court with threatening to assault or murder a federal law enforcement officer and transmitting interstate communications containing threats.

Michael Gary Petersen is a violent extremist leftist

According to the criminal complaint, Petersen made the threats across Facebook, Threads and TikTok under accounts linked to his filmmaking business, Dark Fortress Pictures LLC.

Petersen, who publicly identifies as a Satanist and LGBTQ+ activist, began making violent posts after the Jan. 7, 2026 ICE-related shooting in Minneapolis of militant leftist Renée Good.



Video posted by Peterson of the flags at his home:

According to investigators, Petersen posted a wanted-style image identifying the ICE agent and wrote that he “can’t wait till someone shoots him in the face.” On Threads, he declared: “Oh I plan to shoot all of them if I see them in my neighborhood.” On TikTok, prosecutors say he shared a movie clip depicting a police officer being executed at point-blank range with the caption, “When #ICE tries to get into your vehicle.”