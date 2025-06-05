Leftist activists have been spreading unfounded rumors that Jonathan Joss, the former voice actor of “John Redcorn” on “King of the Hill,” was killed in a “homophobic” lynching.

San Antonio Police dispute that claim, saying there is no evidence of a hate crime.

Joss was shot dead allegedly by a neighbor on June 1 in San Antonio, Texas. Far-left ideologues seeking to tie the killing to Pride month have omitted that the suspect arrested over the killing, Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, is Latino. They have instead suggested that the shooting was a MAGA-inspired white supremacist hate crime.

Neighbors speaking to KGW 8 say Joss had been walking through the neighborhood in a threatening manner while brandishing a pitchfork just before the shooting occurred.

Joss' wife, Lindsey C. Kern, who now uses the name “Tristan Kern de Gonzales,” claimed the killing was a “homophobic” murder. Joss was in a heterosexual relationship with Gonzales, who is a woman who identifies as male. Nearly all media reporting has referred to Gonzales as Joss’ “husband,” therefore fooling the public into thinking they were a gay couple targeted in Texas.

Joss’s behavior had become increasingly erratic and disturbed in recent years. He posted on social media about being unemployed and broke, even going so far as selling autographs to try to earn cash.

Neighbors told media he often ranted outside and got into disputes with people in the neighborhood. The day before his death, Joss discussed his struggles with substance abuse and mental health on the Bwaaa! A King of The Hill Podcast. The day before that, he crashed a King of the Hill panel at the ATX TV Festival in Austin. Not invited to speak, Joss hijacked a microphone and talked about his home being burned down, claiming it was “Because I’m gay.”

In January, Joss and his wife also started a fire in the home, destroying the property. Joss told the San Antonio Express-News he admitted to police that it was “my fault.” His dogs died in the fire. Two weeks before the fire, Joss posted video of himself saying, “We don't need no water, let the motherf—er burn” while spraying down what appeared to be a fire inside the house.

Despite Joss’ history of out-of-control behavior, the mainstream media is running with Joss’ wife’s unsubstantiated claims that the neighbor shot at them for being gay. Suspect Ceja Alvarez was released on home arrest after posting bail on his $200,000 bond. He is charged with murder.

In reaction, Joss’ wife called for vigilante violence against the suspect.

“I have no faith in the criminal justice system,” Gonzales wrote on Facebook. "I only have faith that those outside a uniform who loved my husband will see to justice that doesn’t cost the American taxpayers.”