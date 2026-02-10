An Oregon leftist and antifa ideologue seeking to stop Immigration and Customs Enforcement was arrested on Feb. 4 over a manifesto and weapons procurement plan detailing his desire to stalk federal agents at the Portland ICE facility to their homes and kill them.

Rayden Coleman’s Facebook and pronouns

Rayden Tanner Coleman, 18, of St. Helens, Ore., allegedly said he wanted to behead the agents to collect them as trophies he could share with native people. He also allegedly said he wanted to start an autonomous zone in Warm Springs where militants could be recruited to his cause.

In messages Cole allegedly wrote on Discord, according to the criminal complaint, he said he was “gonna get my hands on a firearm and I will actively kill any ICE agents killing or kidnapping civilians.”

A social media video of Coleman:

Coleman allegedly acquired knives and components to make homemade explosive devices (Molotov cocktails) and discussed killing a man who works as a security guard at the ICE facility in Portland, according to the cause document.

On X, Coleman’s recent anti-ICE posts suggest he was radicalized and ready for violent direct action.



”ICE will kill you and commit other crimes against humanity without care if you have loved ones,” he posted on Jan. 9. “You have a right to self defense.” Coleman also shared antifa-style content comparing Tesla to a Nazi company and urging people to kill “Nazis.”

Rayden Coleman’s X account

Coleman reposted content like this on X

He is in custody in Columbia County, Ore. and has been charged with six counts of unlawful manufacture of a destructive device, six more of unlawful possession of a destructive device and one count of attempted second-degree assault. Additional counts of criminal conspiracy are likely to be filed.

Coleman is in custody in Columbia County, Ore.

As deportations continue under the Trump administration, left-wing extremists and Antifa have been encouraging people to murder federal agents in order to protect illegal migration and illegal foreign nationals in the U.S.

Even many elected Democrats and mainstream left-wing figures have also encouraged violence against people who work for ICE or the Department of Homeland Security.

Coleman’s alleged plan could have been aided by many far-left blogs, such as the Rose City Counter-Info antifa blog, which posts photos and home addresses of people they accuse of working for DHS.

A Portland Antifa blog has been posting photos of DHS staff and agents, along with their home addresses and images of their children and spouses

Just last week, a man in Portland pretending to be a Secret Service agent was shot dead in the Pearl District at his apartment. Police found ammunition with threats mentioning President Trump.

The Department of Justice has been reached for comment. Coleman has only been charged with state crimes so far.