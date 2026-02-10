Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Just Jen Rx's avatar
Just Jen Rx
13h

They don’t kill us because we’re Nazis. They call us Nazis so they can kill us!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
12h

This is the face of socialism, Marxism, Stalinism, Maoism and communism. Every tyrannical dictatorship started with anarcho-communists demanding the censorship, arrest, reeducation, assault and/or murder of those with whom they disagreed. The Bolsheviks slaughtered the Czar and the landowners. Mao slaughtered the teachers. Pol Pot slaughtered the doctors and scientists. The Nazis slaughtered anyone who wasn't a nonreligious German and they *all* slaughtered the Christians. They began by dehumanizing their political opponents and they ended by slaughtering anyone the people admire who isn't them. We're headed into the abyss and our only chance for survival is to make sure we have food, clean water, guns and enough ammo to take over a small country. If this revolution pops off, they won't wait until we're ready to fight back. Be ready for a siege, a direct attack or a bugout situation. Never deny you are a child of God and never give in and apologize to these thugs for anything you've ever said, posted or done. That's like chumming the water for these sharks. Pray unceasingly and know that Jesus is with you! #ChristIsKing

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Ngo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture