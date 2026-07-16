Jack ‘Ziz’ LaSota in a new July 2026 booking photo

In what appears to be another move to delay justice, Jack “Ziz” LaSota, the leader of the transgender death cult known informally as the “Zizians,” has separated from his lawyers in his Maryland federal felony case.

LaSota’s attorneys abruptly filed a motion to withdraw as counsel, citing an unspecified “active conflict” just as the court continues to grapple with whether LaSota is competent to stand trial. The case has already been delayed for months after his lawyers successfully argued earlier this year that their client, whom they refer to with “she/her” pronouns, may not be competent to stand trial.

Gary Proctor was one of Jack LaSota’s lawyers.

The Zizians are a Manson Family-esque trans death cult linked to at least eight violent deaths across the United States. Its members were involved in human experiments, self-administered trans “medicine” and occult practices while living in secretive hideouts across the country. The group developed an esoteric ideology involving radical rationalism, veganism and transgender anarchist politics.

Earlier this week, I announced that my forthcoming true-crime book, The Zizians: Inside a Trans Death Cult, is now available for pre-order. Watch the reveal trailer:

Defense attorneys Gary Proctor and Jennifer Smith filed the joint motion on July 14 after meeting with LaSota one day earlier.

“It became clear during the meeting that an active conflict exists,” the attorneys wrote. “Both Ms. LaSota and counsel believe that Mr. Proctor and Ms. Smith should be allowed to withdraw and that alternate counsel should be appointed pursuant to the Criminal Justice Act.”