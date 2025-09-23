Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Damn the torpedoes's avatar
Damn the torpedoes
1h

The president just signed the order designating Antifa a domestic terroirs organization.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
lauren glass's avatar
lauren glass
1h

Stay safe

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Ngo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture