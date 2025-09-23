A Portland Antifa member with a history of violent extremism has posted a threatening video of himself shooting up photos of me and Charlie Kirk.

The “oldgrowth1312” account, which once operated another account called “redwood_pdx” on X, is tied to a man marked with an Antifa tattoo and “ACAB” across his knuckles. On Instagram, under “sapling_pdx,” he shared the same video along with images of his arsenal of firearms and ammunition.

The man behind the account has an Antifa tattoo on his left hand

The shooting video was also posted on his Instagram

The man wore a ‘FUCK ANDY NGO’ shirt at one of his shooting practices

Since Charlie Kirk’s assassination on Sept. 10, the atmosphere has turned more violent on the left. Conservative figures — including myself — have been targeted with a new wave of death threats from those emboldened by the murder. Antifa Ireland posted: “Ngo next?”

Some threats are explicit, others coded. “Please make Andy Ngo leak next,” wrote Portland Antifa member Albert N. Carter (b. 1987) on Bluesky, using the alias “Foodstamp.” Carter plays in the Antifa band DEADWITCH. Meanwhile, kill lists of conservative figures with Charlie Kirk’s name crossed out circulate online.

Albert Carter (left) calls for Andy Ngo to be killed next

For me, none of this is new. Threats have trailed me since Portland — threats so relentless they eventually drove me to leave the United States. Staying meant risking my life every time I stepped outside. I’ve seen far-left extremists post my supposed whereabouts in real time, whether in Portland or Washington, D.C., or elsewhere. Sometimes they guessed wrong. Sometimes they didn’t.

Antifa wrote my address across Portland

Antifa graffiti in Portland in 2021

In 2021, a Portland-area teacher and Antifa member came to my parents’ home with weapons. She had been researching how to make explosives. She was never charged.

Those with means can hire professional security. Kirk did. But security only buys time. Threats ebb and flow. Right now, they’re flowing. No one can live behind armor forever. And when a real attempt comes, it only takes one unlucky moment of exposure, one lapse in protection, for the threat to become a promise fulfilled.