Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ALLYSONRT's avatar
ALLYSONRT
14h

I wonder what will happen to the Royals when Sharish law is the norm, when in miquab and daily calls to prayer. Museums will be burnt down churches turned to mosques and alcohol banned. Seems really scary

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chief's avatar
Chief
12h

I don't believe the English are very happy about this immigration problem and civil war is probably closer to reality there than it is in America thanks to the efforts of our president.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Ngo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture