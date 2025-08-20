On Aug. 9, I sat down with Carl Benjamin at the New Media Conference in Westminster, London to talk about British politics. Our conversation touched on the new Online Safety Act, a sweeping law that recently went into effect. Touted as a measure to protect children from explicit content — pornography sites now must enforce age verification — the law also forces social media platforms to remove vaguely defined hate speech.

I’ve seen firsthand how this works. Many posts from American political accounts on X have been withheld when viewed from a UK IP address.

Restricted content from some political accounts when using my X account

We also discussed the deepening frustration among native the native British with mass migration. For decades, government after government has ignored public opinion and pushed forward with mass immigration levels, mostly for economic reasons. Those who raised concerns early on were ignored and dismissed as racists.

That discontent-turned-black pilled apathy finally boiled over at the last election, when support for the Conservatives collapsed, returning Labour to power. But a new force has emerged as well: Nigel Farage’s Reform Party. Often likened to Donald Trump, Farage has in fact been in politics far longer and has learned how to navigate media traps and survive controversies. His moderation on specific issues, however, has drawn fire from the right. One recurring criticism is that he downplays the role of Islam in undermining Britain’s cultural and political identity.

Please share your thoughts on the issues raised in the interview.