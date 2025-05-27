Vallejo, Calif. — Marvin Lee Mutch, 68, a man previously convicted in 1975 for the murder of a 13-year-old girl, is back behind bars after being caught for allegedly possessing child sex abuse material.



Mutch served 41 years in prison before the California Innocence Project took an interest in his case and helped him get out of state prison via a parole program. He went on to become a prison reform activist, insisting he was wrongly convicted for murdering Cassie Riley.

The young girl had been reported missing on Sept. 24, 1974, and was later found dead in a creek bed, just blocks from her home. She had been beaten and held underwater until she drowned, according to prosecutors. During his trial, Mutch’s own sister testified for the prosecution. She said her brother came home with wet clothes and had an inconsistent explanation for why.

At the time of the murder, Mutch was out on bail for allegedly kidnapping a different 13-year-old child off the street at knifepoint. He also had earlier arrests for loitering near schools. PBS had recommended a documentary on his conviction as a resource for teachers to demonstrate the “unfairness” of the criminal justice system.

Marvin Mutch is being held at the Solano County Jail on a $300,000 bond.