Watch my Newsmax interview with David Harris, where I discuss how the same far-left networks, militant groups and Antifa extremists are involved in the current violent insurrection in Los Angeles. There is one important difference this time, however. BLM is not involved. Instead, Mexican nationalists who reject American sovereignty have taken the lead in some of the worst violence. There have been four days of mass violence, arson attacks and looting.





Meanwhile, the National Guard has successfully defended federal property from being besieged, angering Democrats like Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass who repeatedly call for them not to be deployed. Though they claim they can maintain peace and order, the LAPD has struggled to contain the violence on city property.



After the fourth day of rioting and arson attacks on June 10, a dead body was found by an area that was looted in downtown. Authorities have not stated if the death is connected to the political violence.