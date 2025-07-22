Eli Joshua ‘Quinn’ Steele

A trans genderqueer person was arrested on July 18 in Wills Point, Texas as part of an extensive investigation into the alleged production of child sex abuse content.

Eli Joshua Steele, also known as "Quinn Steele," was arrested on suspicion of six counts of producing, directing or promoting a sexual performance by a child and nine counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography.

Eli Steele’s jail booking record

He is a male who is described online by those who knew him as trans and/or a cross dresser. He worked in the food and drink service industry.

Customers who frequent The Roadhouse Ball Joint bar and grill posted on Facebook about Steele.



“Always wearing a thong hanging out of his jeans,” wrote Brittany Crow.

Steele is being held on a $600,000 bond at the Van Zandt County Jail.