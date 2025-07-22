Genderqueer Texas Man Charged with Producing Child Sex Abuse Content
Eli Joshua Steele is being held on a $600,000 bond in Wills Point, Texas
A trans genderqueer person was arrested on July 18 in Wills Point, Texas as part of an extensive investigation into the alleged production of child sex abuse content.
Eli Joshua Steele, also known as "Quinn Steele," was arrested on suspicion of six counts of producing, directing or promoting a sexual performance by a child and nine counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography.
He is a male who is described online by those who knew him as trans and/or a cross dresser. He worked in the food and drink service industry.
Customers who frequent The Roadhouse Ball Joint bar and grill posted on Facebook about Steele.
“Always wearing a thong hanging out of his jeans,” wrote Brittany Crow.
Steele is being held on a $600,000 bond at the Van Zandt County Jail.
My presumption, whether right or wrong, is that gay men and women are normal people. Once anyone, homosexual or heterosexual starts dabbling in fetishes, i.e., wearing clothing intentionally to dress like the opposite sex or to "feel" like the opposite sex, making one's self up in a clownish fashion, behaving in over the top caricatures or pretending to be the opposite sex, they have descended into mental illness.
This leads to more and more bizarre and aberrant behavior, including the compulsion for further deviancy. Thus child pornography and child sexual abuse.
This is only one of the reasons children need to be protected from these fetish performers in drag shows.