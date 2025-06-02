Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas L.'s avatar
Thomas L.
Jun 2

Andy, you are somewhat correct about your on camera presence with the "ums and uhs". However watching you speak I feel you give a lot of thought before you start speaking. Don't concern yourself with it. You have youth, intelligence and are easy on the eyes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andy Ngo
Kellie Lucy's avatar
Kellie Lucy
Jun 9

Andy I do remember you streaming and speaking in this setting is difficult. “Ums and uhs” are our subconscious filler words. If I listen to my coaching calls I cringe. But you don’t need to be 100% polished. You are more relatable in this interview. You critiqued yourself and it I think it comes down to the environment and audience you are speaking too. If you are too polished it comes across rather robotic. Do what feels right for you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Ngo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture