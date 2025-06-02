I was interviewed by London-based Irish gay conservative YouTuberin a rather unconventional way: he asked me to react to TikTok videos of young communists in Western countries.
This was my first time doing this type of content, and I think I struggled. I am not a fast-on-my-toes type of person on camera, which is why I’m quite self-conscious about some of my live television interviews, where I say too many “ums, uhs.” Many public figures in similar spheres to mine take public speaking courses to refine their live connection to the audience. I haven’t done that yet since I think my written reporting is where I should focus my skills. For those who followed my Antifa riot coverage work since 2018, you may remember that I never spoke on camera. I simply documented.
Though I have relatively strong critiques of social media influencers, I do admire that the good ones are very charismatic on camera.
For this interview, I wore a tank top from the brand XX-XY Athletics, which was founded and is run by Jennifer Sey, a writer and retired U.S. Women’s World Championship gymnast. Sey was vocal against school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic and is critical of gender ideology. I am not sponsored by the brand.
Check out and support Jack Jewell’s Substack and YouTube channel while you’re at it. I call him the “non-trans Blaire White” in the U.K. He contributes great work in the small “anti-woke” LGB space.
Andy, you are somewhat correct about your on camera presence with the "ums and uhs". However watching you speak I feel you give a lot of thought before you start speaking. Don't concern yourself with it. You have youth, intelligence and are easy on the eyes.
Andy I do remember you streaming and speaking in this setting is difficult. “Ums and uhs” are our subconscious filler words. If I listen to my coaching calls I cringe. But you don’t need to be 100% polished. You are more relatable in this interview. You critiqued yourself and it I think it comes down to the environment and audience you are speaking too. If you are too polished it comes across rather robotic. Do what feels right for you.